Gildan Activewear has announced it has ranked 32nd overall in The Wall Street Journal’s ‘Top 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies’ in the world.

The apparel company was also 6th among the top 10 companies in the world in the business model/innovation sub-ranking, and second among only three apparel companies included in the top 100 ranking, as well as the only North American apparel company included.

Glenn Chamandy, president and CEO at Gildan, commented: “We are proud of our inclusion in this new Environmental, Social and Governance ranking and acknowledgment as a top global performer.

“This recognition is a direct result of our unique business model of owning and operating our manufacturing facilities, and reflects the continued commitment and progress we have made towards our vision of Making Apparel Better.

“Over the last thirty-five years, we have built a company known as much for the quality of our products as for how they are made under our Genuine Responsibility program, which allows us to manufacture clothes responsibly and ethically.”

The Wall Street Journal’s ranking of the World’s Most Sustainably Managed Companies reviewed more than 5,500 publicly traded companies around the world, which met disclosure standards for data showing what programs, policies and performance metrics they have in place for several key sustainability dimensions, including environment, human capital, social capital and business model/innovation. The companies are scored using criteria defined by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board.

www.genuineresponsibility.com

www.mygildan.com