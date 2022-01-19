Gildan Activewear has pledged to cut carbon emissions and water use and shift to more sustainable materials as part of its new strategy on the environment and social responsibility.

It has made a commitment to make “meaningful advancements” by 2030 in the areas of climate, energy and water, circularity, human capital management, long-term value creation, and transparency and disclosure.

Its goals are set out in its Next Generation environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy across all its operations including the manufacture and supply of printable blank garments for decoration.

The company seeks to tackle global environmental and social priorities aimed at improving the lives of people who make Gildan garments, at further protecting the environment, at empowering neighbouring communities, and at increasing the sustainability of products delivered to customers worldwide.

Glenn Chamandy, president and CEO of Gildan, said: “From our beginning, we have been re-imagining and building the future of responsible apparel manufacturing.

“ESG has always been integrated into our business strategy and reflected in our market offering. This next-generation strategy will push us to deliver even stronger ESG performance and continue to reinforce Gildan as a leading ethical, sustainable, and efficient apparel company.”

Its “actionable” key targets include the area of climate, energy and water. Gildan has committed to continuing its fight against climate change by paving the way towards a low carbon future, with a goal of reducing its Scope 1 and 2 CO2 emissions by 30% by 2030. This is aligned with the level of decarbonisation required to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

To help achieve this, Gildan has signed the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) commitment letter, joining companies worldwide in following a science-based approach in reducing carbon emissions.

The company has also committed to addressing water-related risks linked to climate change. It plans to further invest in water efficiency and implement additional water reducing, reusing and recycling options in its operations, with the goal to attain a 20% reduction in water withdrawal from nature by 2030.

Key targets around the area of “circularity” include a commitment to fostering a circular economy to reduce the company’s environmental impact. Gildan intends to source more sustainable and transparent raw materials and enhance sustainable waste management initiatives.

This includes sourcing 100% sustainable cotton by 2025 and 30% recycled polyester or alternative fibres and/or yarns by 2027. It also plans to achieve zero manufacturing waste by 2027 and to use 75% recycled or sustainable packaging and trim materials by 2027.

Gildan has committed to continue ensuring human rights are respected in its supply chain. It also promises to push health and safety performance “to new standards” by working to improve employee safety and reducing workplace risks across its operations.

To achieve this, Gildan plans to attain the ISO 45001 certification at all its company-owned and operated facilities by 2028.

On diversity, equity and inclusion, Gildan is setting a first-time goal to improve gender parity. It has already attained gender parity globally in manager-level and less senior positions, and by 2027 it plans to achieve gender parity for roles at director level and above.

For the targets around “long-term value creation”, Gildan has committed to positively impacting economic development in regions where it operates with “meaningful” community engagement. It also intends to incrementally increase allocation of capital towards purposeful and value-driven projects in those regions and to gradually reach a contribution of 1% of its pre-tax earnings by 2026.

In parallel, it will engage “one of its most important stakeholders”, its people, and continue to facilitate and encourage employee volunteerism at all levels to further deepen local impact.

A key part of Gildan’s accountability in reaching these targets will be to transparently share its progress with stakeholders. To support that, it has committed to further enhancing and strengthening its ESG disclosure across its areas of focus, effectively allowing stakeholders to make more informed ESG-focused decisions and maintaining a high degree of trust and understanding of Gildan.

In 2022, Gildan is planning to further enhance alignment to the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework through future disclosure in a stand-alone report detailing the company’s climate-related governance, strategy, risk management and metrics, and targets.

Claudia Sandoval, vice-president of corporate citizenship at Gildan, said: “We are confident that this new strategy will propel our efforts to greater heights and allow us to become a stronger and more resilient company.

“While Gildan embarked on its ESG journey over two decades ago, we know that the path to sustainability is ongoing, which is why we will continue our journey forward to further strengthen our programmes.

“We also know that it is not enough to set targets. Therefore, we are developing clear and credible roadmaps to address the challenges and opportunities we face to continue to make meaningful positive impacts, and we won’t be doing it alone.

“Our success depends on the collaboration of all key stakeholders, and we are excited to foster and leverage a global, collaborative approach to bring our goals to life.”

www.gildancorp.com