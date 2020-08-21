Gildan Activewear has announced the release of its latest Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report.

The 2019 ESG report, prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards: comprehensive option, details Gildan’s approach and commitment to ESG, including highlights of its 2019 results, key priorities and future commitments towards achieving its vision of ‘Making Apparel Better’.

In July 2019, Gildan’s Social Compliance Program was re-accredited by the Fair Labor Association (FLA) for the second time, following a review of the company’s practices and policies in place to ensure fair labour practices across its global supply chain.

For 2020, Gildan’s goals centre around its three ‘Genuine Responsibility’ pillars: Caring for People, Conserving the Environment and Creating Stronger Communities.

Claudia Sandoval, vice president of corporate citizenship at Gildan, commented: “Our strategy of owning and operating our facilities has given us the ability to provide rewarding jobs, safe and healthy work environments, and the capability to implement innovative environmental solutions in our operations while continuously improving the lives of our neighbouring communities.

“Even more so during these uncertain times, our vertical integration enables us to minimise disruption in our supply chain, and allows us to leverage our manufacturing excellence to adapt our business to this changing environment.”

For further details, Gildan’s 2019 ESG report is available here via its Genuine Responsibility website.

www.gildan.com

www.genuineresponsibility.com