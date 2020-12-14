Gildan Activewear has announced that it has been included as a top performer on CDP’s 2020 Climate Change Report.

For the second consecutive year Gildan received an A-, which is well above the apparel design sector average of C, and places the company in the CDP’s leadership band.

Companies scoring within the leadership band are recognised for their transparent and comprehensive disclosure of climate data, thorough awareness of climate risks, demonstration of strong governance and management of climate risks, and demonstration of market-leading practices.

For 2020, Gildan scored particularly high in areas related to governance, scope 1 & 2 emissions, value chain management, as well as business strategy and financial planning.

Claudia Sandoval, vice-president of corporate citizenship at Gildan, commented: “As we complete our 2020 goals, we are incredibly proud to see that our commitment towards sustainability continues to be recognised by leading organisations like CDP for our progress towards corporate transparency and action against climate change.

“This inclusion demonstrates that Gildan is amongst the top 8% of companies worldwide, reporting on climate change, making significant progress towards a more sustainable future. “We are well positioned to continue to do so in the long-run as we remain committed to our three environmental, social, and governance pillars of caring for our people, conserving the environment, and creating stronger communities.”

