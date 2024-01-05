Apparel manufacturer Gildan Activewear has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for its “on-going efforts towards ESG [environmental, social and corporate governance] initiatives”.

This is the 11th year in a row that the company has been included in the index, with Gildan achieving the fifth highest corporate sustainability assessment score in the textiles, apparel, and luxury goods category (190 companies were assessed in this sector).

“Gildan’s continued inclusion on the DJSI underscores our commitment to sustainability and highlights the ongoing efforts of our employees across our business,” says Peter Iliopoulos, senior vice-president of taxation, sustainability, and governmental affairs at Gildan.

“This recognition reflects our commitment to our ‘Next Generation’ ESG strategy, which aims to create long-term value for our stakeholders and contribute to the well-being of our planet.”

Gildan added that the DJSI follows a “best-in-class approach, surveying companies from each industry and identifying sustainability leaders through the corporate sustainability assessment. It represents the top 20% of the largest 600 North American companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index based on long-term economic, environmental, and social criteria.”

www.gildancorp.com