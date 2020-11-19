Gildan Activewear has announced it has been listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for 2020.

This marks the company’s eighth consecutive year of inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), which recognises its success and commitment in areas related to environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices — Gildan is the only apparel manufacturer to be included in the North American index.

Glenn Chamandy, president and CEO of Gildan, commented: “We are again pleased that Gildan has been included on the DJSI and that our scores reflect our continuous commitment to high achievement levels in all areas of ESG.

“Our eighth consecutive inclusion is the result of the hard work and dedication from our teams around the world to our vision of Gildan as a leader in ethical and sustainable apparel manufacturing.

“Despite a challenging global environment for all in 2020, I am particularly proud that Gildan continues to be recognised for its ability to manufacture responsibly, thanks to our unique vertically-integrated business model that allows us to care for our people, conserve the environment and create stronger communities.”

Global head of ESG research and data at S&P Global, Manjit Jus, added: “We congratulate Gildan for being included in the DJSI North America Index — a DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry.

“With a record number of companies participating in the 2020 Corporate Sustainability Assessment and more stringent rules for inclusion this year, this sets the company apart and rewards their continued commitment to people and planet.”

This year, Gildan increased its DJSI scores in all dimensions and showed significant improvement in areas related to labour practice indicators, operational eco-efficiency, and risk and crisis management. The apparel company also achieved a top score in the corporate governance, codes of business conduct, environmental reporting, social reporting, and the corporate citizenship and philanthropy categories.

www.mygildan.com