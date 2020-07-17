“The covered elasticised bridge and ear loops of the mask also add shape and provide a stay put fit.”

Perfect for decorating with company branding or school logos, the masks are suitable for embroidery, as well as screen and heat transfer print.

Available in black and white, the adult masks have a printable area of 5.75×3.75”; the youth mask has a printable area of 5×3”.

Gildan recommends washing the masks before use, and both styles are machine washable up to 60C for a max. 10 washes.

The Gildan Adult and Youth Everyday Masks will be available from the UK distributors Ralawise, Absolute Apparel, BTC Activewear and Prestige Leisure.

www.mygildan.com