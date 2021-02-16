Gildan has received recognition for its sustainable development performance for the ninth consecutive year in S.P. Global’s 2021 Sustainability Yearbook.

The company received a Silver award in recognition of its environmental, social and governance (ESG) score, which is in the range of 1 to 5% of the best performing companies in the industry.

Gildan achieved high results in the categories related to climate strategy, operational eco-efficiency, occupational health and safety, and risk and crisis management, and was the only North American company to be recognised as a leader in sustainable development in the textile, apparel and luxury goods industry.

Vice president of corporate citizenship at Gildan, Claudia Sandoval, commented: “We are proud to be part of the Sustainability Yearbook once again, especially as this year the number of companies valued has increased by almost 50%.

“This recognition is the result of our commitment to continually identify risks, measure impacts and disclose transparent results.”

Manjit Jus, global director of ESG research and data at S-P Global, added: “We congratulate Gildan on its award in the Silver category of the 2021 Sustainability Yearbook, which showcases the best performing companies among their industry peers and in terms of financially significant ESG measures.

“With more than 7,000 companies evaluated, inclusion in the directory is a true statement of excellence in sustainable business development.”

