Garment manufacturer Gildan Activewear has made it into the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Index which ranks companies’ environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.

It marks Gildan’s ninth consecutive year of inclusion in the list of publicly traded companies since it first gained entry onto the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) in 2013.

The results confirm that Gildan continues to be a leader in ESG, ranking in the 95th percentile of all companies in the textiles, apparel and luxury goods industry. It is also the only apparel manufacturer on the North American index.

Glenn Chamandy, president and CEO of Montreal-based Gildan, said: “We are pleased to be included on the DJSI for North America once more, with scores that continue to reflect Gildan’s distinct commitment to strong environmental, social, and governance practices.

“Our ninth consecutive inclusion in the index is the result of more than 20 years dedicated to developing, integrating and standardising ethical and sustainable practices throughout our supply chain.

“This, in combination with our unique vertically-integrated business model, which provides us with complete control over our operations, has allowed Gildan to be a leader in responsible apparel manufacturing.

“As we look to the future, we are eager to continue our ESG journey and deepen our sustainability practices with our ‘Next Generation’ ESG strategy and targets which will be announced early in the new year.”

Created jointly by S&P Dow Jones Indices and SAM, the DJSI family is a best-in-class benchmark for evaluating sustainable business practices. The index applies a transparent, rules-based component selection process based on the companies’ “Total Sustainability Scores” resulting from the annual S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).

Only the top-ranked companies within each industry are selected for inclusion. This year, more than 10,000 publicly traded companies were invited to participate in the S&P Global CSA.

Manjit Jus, global head of ESG research at S&P Global, said: “We congratulate Gildan for being included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America. A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry.

“The record number of companies participating in the 2021 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment is a testament to the growing movement for ESG disclosure and transparency.”

