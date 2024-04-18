Gildan Activewear’s new CEO, Vince Tyra, has set out his key priorities for the business in the face of shareholder infighting over his appointment.

This week, he sought to calm the turmoil by outlining his plans to “leverage our strengths and accelerate value creation for all stakeholders”.

Tyra, speaking 90 days into his new job, also confirmed that net sales for the first three months of 2024 were expected to come in at around $695 million (£557 million), down about 1% year on year.

His five key priorities for the garment supply group include successfully executing supply-chain initiatives to “maintain availability, cost leadership and industry-leading margins”.

He also committed to leveraging Gildan’s unique brands and developing “distinct commercial capabilities to accelerate growth and strengthen the company’s market position”.

Another priority was to deepen Gildan’s relationships with existing and prospective retail partners, strengthening the company’s position as “the supplier of choice”.

He also signalled that he wanted to strengthen Gildan’s strong market position in North America with renewed focus on selected international markets to drive growth.

His fifth key priority was to “empower and build world-class talent and leadership to ensure long-term resilience of Gildan’s business”.

He stressed that “these priorities reflect feedback received from shareholders and their desire for us to continue sustainably growing Gildan”.

Gildan faces opposition to the appointment of Tyra, formerly at Fruit of the Loom, from several shareholders including its largest, investment firm Jarislowsky Fraser. Some are calling for the return of former CEO, Glenn J Chamandy, who left last year after disagreements with the Board over strategy.

