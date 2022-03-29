Gildan Activewear has launched a global campaign that aims to bring to life the company’s commitment to the environment, people and transparency.

The new branding and creative campaign, called “Gildan Respects”, will run across various platforms, inspired by the garment manufacturer’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) programme.

Content will include the release of an “anthem” film and documentary series, social media marketing, display advertising and a renewed digital experience on websites and social platforms across Gildan’s global communications and marketing.

It will highlight how Gildan respects the environment, including circularity in the production of apparel, and people, including the communities that it works within.

Chuck Ward, president of marketing, sales and distribution at Gildan, said: “As an ethical and sustainable apparel manufacturing company, ‘respect’ has been at the foundation of our ESG success for the last 20 years.

“This is why it seemed natural to make ‘respect’ the central theme of our new ESG communications and marketing efforts to bring our story to life.

“Our journey has been one of growth, and the central focus on ‘respect’ is a testament to our continued commitment to elevating our story in a thoughtful and authentic manner. We have come a long way and we intend to go even further with Gildan Respects.”

Gildan is a manufacturer of everyday basic printable apparel which markets its products around the world through brands such as Gildan, American Apparel and Comfort Colors.

Click here for the video of the Gildan Respects “anthem”.

www.gildancorp.com