Gildan Brands has embarked on a new campaign to highlight how garment manufacturing can be more sustainable.

Under the banner of Gildan XL Positive Impact, it is releasing social media content including videos to show how decisions made by Gildan over the last 20 years have created a positive impact on its people, the planet and communities.

These include its commitment to provide rewarding, safe and healthy work environments for its workforce of over 40,000 people and a pledge to act responsibly and create positive economic and social impacts in the regions where it operates, including investment in local suppliers.

In terms of the environment, Gildan’s campaign shows how it measures, monitors, improves and reports on its impact on the planet.

The campaign is running on Instagram and Facebook through @gildanwholesale, on Facebook and Twitter through @gildancorp, on LinkedIn via @gildan and on YouTube through the GildanTV channel as well as through digital marketing including newsletters. It is also being transmitted via distributor channels globally.

Launching the campaign, Gildan Brands said: “Thanks to our vertically integrated business model, we can make a wide variety of small decisions throughout the manufacturing process that have an extra-large positive impact on our sustainable manufacturing processes.

“We are proud to launch this campaign, which will also be supported through banners, social media content and newsletters – because we believe that an extra-large company like ours has an extra-large responsibility to keep doing better for our employees, our communities, and our planet.”

Gildan supplies T-shirts, hoodies and other garments to decorators with brands such as Gildan, American Apparel and Comfort Colors.

gildanbrands.com