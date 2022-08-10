Long-lasting commitment The Gildan Respects campaign will further bring the company’s strong ESG approach to life by surfacing stories behind its ESG initiatives and progress.

It aims to underscore Gildan’s long-lasting commitment to manufacturing its products with respect for the environment, circularity, people, communities, and transparency.

“As an ethical and sustainable apparel manufacturing company, ‘respect’ has been at the foundation of our ESG success for the last 20 years. This is why it seemed natural to make ‘respect’ the central theme of our new ESG communications and marketing efforts to bring our story to life,” says Chuck Ward, president of marketing, sales and distribution at Gildan.

“Our journey has been one of growth, and the central focus on ‘respect’ is a testament to our continued commitment to elevating our story in a thoughtful and authentic manner. We have come a long way and we intend to go even further with Gildan Respects.”

Branding and creative campaign Gildan Respects will be activated through content on various platforms, including the release of an anthem film and documentary series, social media marketing, display advertising, and a renewed digital experience on websites and social platforms across Gildan’s global communication and marketing efforts.