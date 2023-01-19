Softstyle EZ Adult T-Shirt Featuring a high-stitch density that promises “an amazingly smooth printing surface” that is ideal for DTG, the Softstyle (980EZ) is made with Gildan’s enzyme-wash, soft, ringspun fabric.

“Bio-polished fabric creates one of the smoothest print surfaces for optimal printing results and also creates a shirt that’s virtually pill-free, wash after wash,” Gildan explains. “Offered in 12 colours, from S-3XL, this shirt also features side-seams for a perfect fit.”

Softstyle Midweight Tees “We’re also refreshing our existing 180g Premium Cotton shirts (4100 and 4100L) by giving them a renewed product code and aligning these 100% ringspun cotton tees to sit within the Softstyle product group.” The 4100 is replaced directly by the new 65000, while the 4100L is replaced by 65000L.

In addition, for the first time there is now a T-shirt available in this style for kids: the 65000B. All Gildan products are manufactured in the company’s own Wrap-certified facilities and are Oeko-Tex Standard 100-certified.

“As proud members of Better Cotton and US Cotton Trust Protocol, we support more sustainable and ethical cotton farming,” promises the brand.

www.gildan.com