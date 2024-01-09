Gildan is introducing two new styles, four vibrant colours and additional sizes to all of its favourite styles to keep your customers looking their best. “With Gildan, you’re not just buying clothes, you’re investing in style, comfort and versatility,” says the brand.

Softstyle Fleece – two new styles “We’re excited to be expanding our Softstyle Fleece range by popular demand with the addition of a Full Zip Hooded Sweat (SF600) in six colours, and a Youth Hoodie (SF500B) in a wide selection of 15 colours,” says the brand.

Softstyle Fleece – new colours Gildan is also adding six colours to the Softstyle Fleece Crew sweat (SF000), which is now available in 16 colours, and an impressive further ten colours to the SF500 Hoodie, making it available in 25 colours in 2024. Included in those colour additions are three new on-trend shades: pink lemonade, cement and cocoa.