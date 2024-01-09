Softstyle Fleece – two new styles “We’re excited to be expanding our Softstyle Fleece range by popular demand with the addition of a Full Zip Hooded Sweat (SF600) in six colours, and a Youth Hoodie (SF500B) in a wide selection of 15 colours,” says the brand.
Softstyle Fleece – new colours Gildan is also adding six colours to the Softstyle Fleece Crew sweat (SF000), which is now available in 16 colours, and an impressive further ten colours to the SF500 Hoodie, making it available in 25 colours in 2024. Included in those colour additions are three new on-trend shades: pink lemonade, cement and cocoa.
And last but not least, Gildan’s heavyweight Hammer Tee (H000) is now available in the brand-new hue off white. New colour updates are also offered across existing styles – see the brand’s website for full details.
All Gildan products are responsibly manufactured in its own Wrap-certified facilities and are Oeko-Tex Standard 100-certified to ensure no harmful dyes or materials are used in their production.