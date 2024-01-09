The new-for-2024 Youth Hoodie in the equally new shade of pink lemonade
The new-for-2024 Youth Hoodie in the equally new shade of pink lemonade
Two new styles, four new colours, and additional sizes
Gildan is introducing two new styles, four vibrant colours and additional sizes to all of its favourite styles to keep your customers looking their best. “With Gildan, you’re not just buying clothes, you’re investing in style, comfort and versatility,” says the brand.

Softstyle Fleece – two new styles “We’re excited to be expanding our Softstyle Fleece range by popular demand with the addition of a Full Zip Hooded Sweat (SF600) in six colours, and a Youth Hoodie (SF500B) in a wide selection of 15 colours,” says the brand.

Softstyle Fleece – new colours Gildan is also adding six colours to the Softstyle Fleece Crew sweat (SF000), which is now available in 16 colours, and an impressive further ten colours to the SF500 Hoodie, making it available in 25 colours in 2024. Included in those colour additions are three new on-trend shades: pink lemonade, cement and cocoa.

The heavyweight Hammer Tee is now available in the new shade of off white, as well as in olive for the first time
The heavyweight Hammer Tee is now available in the new shade of off white, as well as in olive for the first time
New to Gildan's Softstyle Fleece range for 2024 is the Full Zip Hooded Sweat
New to Gildan’s Softstyle Fleece range for 2024, the Full Zip Hooded Sweat
New colours and expanded size offering “We’re also increasing the choices across established Gildan styles that you know and love, with all styles now running to at least 3XL, and many more new options added up to 4XL and 5XL in our key colours across the range, giving you more choice than ever,” states the brand.

And last but not least, Gildan’s heavyweight Hammer Tee (H000) is now available in the brand-new hue off white. New colour updates are also offered across existing styles – see the brand’s website for full details.

All Gildan products are responsibly manufactured in its own Wrap-certified facilities and are Oeko-Tex Standard 100-certified to ensure no harmful dyes or materials are used in their production.

www.mygildan.com

Find more Supplier Focus: What's New 2024 profiles here