Caring for our people

“At Gildan, we embrace our responsibility to treat our 40,000+ people with respect and dignity while providing them with rewarding, safe, and healthy work environments,” reports the garment manufacturer. “We also strive to foster a company culture where employees are valued and aim to create fair and equal opportunities for all of our employees to grow with us and share our success. This commitment is felt from the factory floors to our management teams, because our people come first.”

There are three main strands that make up Gildan’s approach to its people, the first of which is insisting on ethical labour by protecting the rights and well-being of the people who make Gildan’s clothes. Secondly, the company ensures its workers have safe and healthy work environments, and finally, it provides its people with equitable environments where they can learn and grow with the company and reach their fullest potential.