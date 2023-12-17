Whether it’s the festive season or the height of summer, personalised gifts and promo products are a popular option for customers looking to promote their business — and are great for your add-on sales too! Here’s a selection of the latest decorator-friendly options to add to your product portfolio

James & Nicholson’s Picnic Blanket XL

Measuring 180x180cm, this picnic blanket comes in red, navy, black and dark grey. Its top side is made from soft fleece with piped edges alongside a water- and dirt-repellent underside, and it comes with a separate, adjustable carrying strap

Roly’s Stamina Norval Mug

This new ceramic mug has a marble-effect finish, which is suitable for decoration with sublimation printing. It has a 350ml capacity, and comes in four colours

Xpres’s Sublimation Metal Keyrings & Sublimation Double Sided Hardboard Round Keyring

These new metal keyrings offerspace for a photo/image on one side with a durable metal finish on the other, and come in a number ofshapes and sizes. Also designed for sublimation printing, the hardboard keyrings enable decorators to create designs on both sides, in shapes such as a heart, T-shirt, house and more

Mumbles’ Squidgies

This new collection of soft toys offers eight characters: a deer, elf, cat, dog, octopus, butterfly, pony and wise owl. Perfect for embroidery, as well as DTF, vinyl and sublimation print, these toys come with a short pile on the white tummy, plus a discreet zip on the back, which enables the stuffing to be removed for direct access to the panel for ease of decoration. They’re EN71 certified, and feature the CE and UKCA markings on the label

Check out our December 2023 issue for advice from Jim Nicol, MD of TheMagicTouch, on how to put samples to work to boost business

Enjoyed reading this post? Register to receive for your FREE copy of Images magazine every month