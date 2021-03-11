GForce Sportswear is now offering reusable face coverings that can be fully personalised with school logos, colours and designs.

The new washable face masks are part of the company’s new personal protective equipment (PPE) range with its sister brand Grahame Gardner, which also includes customisable face shield visors and medical-grade disposable items.

The face masks feature an anti-static fabric and have a soft bamboo cotton interior, which is kind to the skin, helping with both moisture-management and temperature control. They come in two different fabrics: an eyedroplet polyester with an antibacterial finish and a lightweight microshell with a water-resistant finish.

“We know how important it is for schools and school retailers across the UK to get access to a full range of high-quality PPE,” commented Gemma Puffer, marketing director for Grahame Gardner and GForce Sportswear.

“It’s essential everyone in the school environment — pupils, colleagues, parents and the wider community — feel safe as we all enter into our new way of working and interacting with others on a daily basis again.”

www.gforcesportswear.co.uk

www.grahamegardner.co.uk