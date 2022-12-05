Whether keeping warm in the office or schoolroom, when outdoors or working from home, knitwear offers a classic and cosy layering option for all sectors. Check out our selection of the latest decorator-friendly sweaters, beanies and more
Regatta Professional’s Solomon Knitted Pullover
Made in a country-casual-inspired knitted design, this men‘s work jumper is made from a cotton, wool and acrylic fabric blend for both comfort and durability.
Henbury’s Ladies’ Longline Open Cardigan
This loose-fit cardigan has a stylish draped front opening and gathered back neck detailing. Made from 50% cotton/50% acrylic in a 12-gauge knit, it also features semi-fashioned, set-in sleeves, plus deep 1×1 ribbed hem and cuffs.
One+All’s Courtelle Range
This 100% acrylic knitwear collection promises great colour retention and pilling performance. Alongside eight striped stock designs, the garments are available to order plain from stock in numerous shades including forest, grey, and vintage port. The brand’s 50% cotton/50% acrylic Performa 50 range is also available.
Result Genuine Recycled’s Recycled Double Knit Beanie
A new style, this beanie is made from 50% recycled acrylic – the equivalent of one-litre PET recycled plastic bottle – and 50% soft-feel standard acrylic. The quick-dry hat is ready to brand, and comes in black and navy.