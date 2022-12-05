Whether keeping warm in the office or schoolroom, when outdoors or working from home, knitwear offers a classic and cosy layering option for all sectors. Check out our selection of the latest decorator-friendly sweaters, beanies and more

Regatta Professional’s Solomon Knitted Pullover

Made in a country-casual-inspired knitted design, this men‘s work jumper is made from a cotton, wool and acrylic fabric blend for both comfort and durability.

Écologie by AWDis’s Taroko Sweater

This waffle-knit sweater is made from an eco-friendly fabric blend of 70% regenerated cotton waste and 30% recycled polyester. It has a crew neck, plus a ribbed hem and cuffs.

Henbury’s Ladies’ Longline Open Cardigan

This loose-fit cardigan has a stylish draped front opening and gathered back neck detailing. Made from 50% cotton/50% acrylic in a 12-gauge knit, it also features semi-fashioned, set-in sleeves, plus deep 1×1 ribbed hem and cuffs.

Work-Guard by Result’s Elevator Jacket

This breathable, knitted layer combines soft stretch with quilted insulation. Suitable for embroidery, it has a brushed inner with a bound hem and cuffs, plus interchangeable coloured zip pulls.

One+All’s Courtelle Range

This 100% acrylic knitwear collection promises great colour retention and pilling performance. Alongside eight striped stock designs, the garments are available to order plain from stock in numerous shades including forest, grey, and vintage port. The brand’s 50% cotton/50% acrylic Performa 50 range is also available.

Russell Europe’s V-Neck Knitted Cardigan

Available for both men and women, this easycare cardigan comes in a classic fit. It’s made from a 275gsm, 50% cotton/50% acrylic fabric blend with dye-to-match buttons. The Crew Neck Knitted Pullover and V-Neck Knitted Pullover are also available.

Result Genuine Recycled’s Recycled Double Knit Beanie

A new style, this beanie is made from 50% recycled acrylic – the equivalent of one-litre PET recycled plastic bottle – and 50% soft-feel standard acrylic. The quick-dry hat is ready to brand, and comes in black and navy.

Beechfield’s Hygge Striped Beanie

Made from a heavyweight ribbed knit, this beanie features a shearling lining and has an oversized, multi-coloured pom-pom. It’s made from a soft-spun acrylic fabric and comes in a range of bold striped colourways; the Hygge Beanie is also available.

