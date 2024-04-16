A new production print platform called GelatoConnect has been launched to allow digital printers to connect procurement, workflow and logistics.

It has been developed by Gelato, the world’s largest global software platform for local on-demand production, to help print companies to optimise their efficiency, quality and profitability.

GelatoConnect is designed for today’s print sector where demand for personalised products online means that the average print run has decreased significantly over the last decade.

Gelato founder and CEO Henrik Müller-Hansen said: “Gelato envisions a future where on-demand makers lead the way in providing every consumer access to personalised goods created locally.

“For the last 15 years, we’ve collaborated closely with trailblazing production partners and global machine vendors to develop a marketplace that empowers makers to support ecommerce creators around the globe.

“With local on-demand production, we fuel growth in the digital print industry. By working together with our production partners, we can transform the way our world produces.”

Management consultancy McKinsey & Company has confirmed that advantages of GelatoConnect include a three to seven percentage point increase in profitability for print producers by eliminating operational inefficiencies, improving procurement, reducing excess inventory and optimising shipping solutions.

Among its first users is Swindon-based digital printer ESP Colour. Its CEO, Simon Smogur, said: “GelatoConnect ensures my machines are seamlessly integrated into one intuitive application, providing real-time insights into my equipment, packaging and carrier performance.

“Gelato’s software is poised to redefine our industry. I’m witnessing tangible improvements in our production efficiencies and cost base in real-time.”

GelatoConnect has been tested and validated by early-access VIP partners and is currently accessible to a select group of production partners. A full-scale launch, making GelatoConnect available to all printers, is scheduled for Drupa, the printing equipment exhibition at Messe Düsseldorf from 28 May to 7 June.

Founded in 2007, Gelato has headquarters in Oslo in Norway and offices around the world including London. Its business consists of the Gelato platform and the consumer brand Optimalprint for personalised printed products.

gelato.com