UK promotional products distributor GeigerBTC has announced it will now be known as Geiger.

The company has over 40 years of experience in branded promotional products for the EMEA market; first formed in 1977, UK distributor BTC Group merged with the US promotional products company Geiger in 2018.

Vicky Kinasz, managing director of Geiger, commented: “We’re delighted to take this opportunity to evolve our brand further and to realign our value proposition.

“Since our acquisition in 2018, our business has developed for the better every single day. You may have noticed that we’ve let go of ‘BTC’ to further integrate with our parent division.

“That doesn’t mean that we’re letting go of our heritage as there’s no substitute for experience,” Vicky continued.

“Being now known as Geiger will further strengthen our position as a global industry leader with worldwide reach, supported by market-leading standards of service and compliance.”

Jo-an Lantz, president and CEO of Geiger, added: “Our UK team has done a wonderful job of realigning their messaging and updating their visual appearance. It was a big decision, but we truly feel it was the right one.

“We’re just continuing to be better and stronger together.”

www.geiger.com/uk