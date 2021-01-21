The UK staff at Geiger have raised £1550 for Mind by taking part in a virtual walk to the US.

The company’s ‘Walk to Maine by Christmas’ virtual challenge saw its staff walk 3,178 miles, the distance from its UK premises in Middlesex to its headquarters in Maine, US, and exceed their initial target of raising £1000 for the mental health charity Mind.

“The Geiger Team would love to express their gratitude to their employees, suppliers and followers for their perseverance, moral support and donations,” said the company.

Vicky Kinasz, managing director of Geiger, added: “It’s been fantastic to see that everyone positively embraced the challenge and supported such a great cause.

“We believe we have a responsibility to give back to the community whenever possible, and we were glad to have an opportunity to provide help to those who need it while staying active ourselves.”

The Geiger team in the US are also now taking part in a virtual walk, walking the distance from Maine to Middlesex by Valentine’s Day.

www.uk.geiger.com