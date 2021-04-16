Promotional products distributor Geiger has joined the United Nations Global Compact, and been awarded a gold medal from EcoVadis.

The UN Global Compact aims to end extreme poverty, fight inequality and injustice, and protect the planet, explained Geiger, with participating organisations committed to “doing business responsibly, and to discovering opportunities to innovate and solve societal and global challenges”.

Following EcoVadis’ assessment of its sustainability practices by in March 2021, which rates environmental, social and ethical performance, Geiger was awarded a gold medal for the first time, placing them in the top 5% of all companies assessed.

The company said its gold award was the result of several months of targeted work by the Geiger team looking at improving working practices across key areas, including environment, labour and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.

“The evidence submitted each year must show implemented processes and demonstrated results,” explained Vicky Kinasz, managing director of Geiger’s UK-based team.

“I am very proud of the team, and of how we have worked to improve our operations in these areas since the start.

“The EcoVadis process has been very good at highlighting improvement areas to focus on and helping to put in place real, tangible actions that make a difference.”

“The combination of being a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the gold level achievement with EcoVadis represents our ongoing commitment to sustainability and social responsibility,” added Chris McKee, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Geiger.

“We look forward to continuing to support and invest in efforts such as these on behalf of our clients, associates and communities.”

