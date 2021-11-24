Promotional products distributor Geiger, which has its European base in London, has opened a new sales office in Germany as part of its global expansion.

The new team in Düsseldorf will work in coordination with the group’s German distribution facility in nearby Nettetal. The move is part of an overall strategic plan for expansion so it can better serve its customers’ international shipping and distribution needs.

Jo-an Lantz, Geiger CEO and president, said: “I am so pleased we are expanding our services to clients in Germany. Clients require global capabilities coupled with local support and this new office is part of our continued global growth strategy.”

Chris McKee, Geiger senior vice president and chief revenue officer, added: “Germany is an important market for our clients. Adding this sales office in Düsseldorf to our local distribution centre and online platform will streamline their efforts throughout Europe.”

In addition to the new sales office, Renate Schmid will be joining Geiger as account director for Germany to manage Geiger’s clients in the region. She has a background in client service, with over 14 years spent working in the merchandise and print management industry.

Vicky Kinasz, managing director of Geiger’s London-based UK division, said: “We are delighted to welcome Renate to our European team and support the growth of this new era for Geiger in Germany.

“She brings a wealth of experience in merchandise and management of global accounts, and I look forward to working closely with her.”

Geiger, which is headquartered in Maine in the US, is the largest family-owned and managed promotional products distributor in the world. It operates from offices across the US and Europe, expanding in the UK in 2018 by acquiring distributor BTC Group.

uk.geiger.com