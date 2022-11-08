International promotional products company Geiger has expanded in the UK by acquiring Brandam, a specialist in promotional clothing and other merchandise.

Based in Welwyn Garden City in Hertfordshire, Brandam was owned by Paul and Gail Copping and has operated in the promotional gifts arena for 20 years. Its portfolio includes T-shirts, polo shirts, hoodies and jackets.

Geiger has taken over Brandam’s extensive client base, pledging to continue supporting its customers’ needs for branded merchandise including garments.

Paul said: “We are confident that Geiger will continue to offer our valued clients the highest standards of service and the innovative merchandise choices they are accustomed to.”

Vicky Kinasz, managing director of Geiger International, said: “We are very excited about working with Brandam’s established client base and are committed to providing them with the excellent customer service and creative brand vision they expect from a promotional merchandise partner.

“In addition, Geiger’s rich experience and global scale allow us to offer these clients a wider offering, including digital solutions, global capability and services from design and procurement to decoration and fulfilment all from under one roof in our west London office.”

Headquartered in Lewiston in Maine, Geiger is the largest family-owned and managed promotional products distributor in the world, with a UK base in Hayes in west London.

