Gary Bagstaff, managing director of Welsh signage and display company Print Sauce, has become vice president of the rebranded British Sign and Graphics Association (BSGA).

Gary, who has been in the industry for 20 years, will work alongside the current president, David Allen of Allen Signs, and the BSGA’s CEO, Craig Brown.

His appointment comes as the association returns to being called the BSGA after it amicably separated from the ISA. It has been known as ISA UK since 2019 when it formed an alliance with the US signage association.

Craig said: “These are extremely exciting times for the association. We will maintain excellent close ties to the ISA and everything they can offer while also ensuring we focus fully on supporting the UK sign industry.”

