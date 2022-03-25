Supplier YPS (Your Print Specialists) had two stands: one dedicated to wide-format such as the Roland TrueVis VG2-540 printer/cutter and the Mimaki CJV150-75 printer/cutter, and the other dedicated to textile and garment printing. Colourful garment and textile prints, with designs from Beth Travers’ interiors brand Bobo1325, were all printed on polyester using the Epson SureColor F6300 dye-sublimation printer shown on the stand. It also featured the smaller Epson SC-F500.

Epson itself focused on its wide-format and signage solutions at the show.