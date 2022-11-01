The first exhibitors have been announced for next year’s Sign & Digital UK exhibition as visitor registration opens.

Amaya Sales UK, Roland DG, Epson UK, The Magic Touch GB, Soyang Europe, Trotec Laser and Graphtec GB are among companies confirmed for the show when it returns to the NEC in Birmingham from 21 to 23 March 2023.

Sign & Digital UK (SDUK) is the annual trade show for sign-making, display solutions and digital printing including garment and textile printing. Visitor registration is now open at www.signuk.com.

Peter Wright, managing director of Amaya Sales UK, which distributes garment printing machines from Polyprint and Kornit Digital, said: “After the huge success of SDUK22, we took the decision to upsize: to take more space to demo and display our kit and solutions. In fact it’s the biggest stand we’ve ever had at the show. SDUK is all about connecting with our customers and meeting new ones, and we wouldn’t miss it.”

Other exhibitors already confirmed include Premier, Hexis UK, Tecna UK, Vivid Laminating Technologies, swissQprint, Morgana Systems, WorksThing, Very Displays, Automatic Letter Bender UK, TT Market Elektronik, Boxford Holdings, Ex-Cel Plastics, HPC Laser, Stanford Marsh l plot-IT, D&K Europe, Global Erecting Sign Services, ITC, AXYZ Automation, Marabu UK, and Clarity Software.

Jenny Matthew, Sign & Digital UK event director, said: “After a challenging few years it’s time to get back to doing what SDUK does best: creating a marketplace in which buyers and sellers can connect, learn and do business.

“Getting the right exhibitors on board is critical to delivering that and, with so many returning and new exhibitors signed up, we’re already making plans to expand the floorplan for 2023: more space for the latest demos and new features designed to help our audience grow and future-proof their business.”

