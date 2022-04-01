Representatives from the garment decoration industry in Poland and the US are hoping to work with their counterparts in the UK to help Ukrainian refugees.

People working for businesses such as garment decorators are invited to join a free webinar on Tuesday 5 April where experts will provide updates on the crisis and what people can do to help. Check back here shortly for the web address.

The webinar will feature input from John Lynch, CEO and founder of European garment decorator Lynka, based in Krakow in eastern Poland, close to the Ukrainian border. Other speakers will include Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv. It is sponsored by US-based promotional products supplier Gemline.

John has spearheaded an industry response to the refugee crisis arising out of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine working alongside colleagues from the American Chamber of Commerce in Poland.

They are involved in setting up Corporate Aid for Ukraine (CAU), a charitable fund providing rapid-response frontline humanitarian aid to Ukrainians, both inside and outside Ukraine.

CAU also involves the Poland and Kyiv chapters of YPO, the global community of chief executives, and is supported by Mark Brzezinski, US ambassador to Poland.

In the US, CAU’s fund-raising efforts are supported by promotional apparel companies and trade bodies ASI and PPAI and their members.

John said that CAU hoped to set up similar links with garment decorators in the UK. “Our industry is stepping up and helping. It sends a message of solidarity and something that our industry can be proud of. It would make me very pleased to get the support of our UK cousins in fighting this.”