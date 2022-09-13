Midlands garment decorator Embello is giving away over £10,000 of branded clothing and other products and services to a charity in the Birmingham area.

It has organised a competition, called Brum:SOS, offering the prize of a complete rebrand for the winners in a 48-hour challenge. It could include the creation of logos, signage, printed promotional materials and vehicle graphics as well as branded clothing.

Out of hundreds of applicants, five finalists were invited to Embello’s headquarters in Tamworth in Staffordshire to pitch for the £10,000 prize pot.

The finalists are Birmingham and Black Country Wildlife Trusts, Tamworth Wellbeing & Cancer Support Centre, Queen Alexandra College for 16- to 25-year-olds with disabilities, Number Eight Tamworth helping young homeless mothers and their babies, and Help Harry Help Others for people with cancer.

Kyle Raffo, owner of Embello, said: “While we regularly run charitable events and initiatives, Brum:SOS is our biggest charity campaign so far.

“Having a professional-looking brand and identity, supported by things like signage and uniforms, is integral to raising your profile, but it’s not something many charities or community organisations can afford so we wanted to use our expertise to give a local good cause that opportunity.”

Kyle, together with project team member Alicia Hulland and other members of the Embello team, will decide on a winner, which will be announced “very soon”.

www.embello.co.uk