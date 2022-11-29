The team behind Essex garment decorator Red Oak Roller have co-founded a new fashion clothing brand, Root Cause Apparel, to sell direct to consumers.

Drawing on Red Oak Roller’s screen-printing and embroidery skills, the brand has been created by Red Oak Roller director Rowan Chuck with artist Robert Human.

Root Cause is aimed more at a younger market aged 18 to 30, with unisex styles and largely offering garments in an oversized heavyweight fit. “The brand is all about inclusion,” Rowan explained.

For each purchase, Root Cause Apparel will donate £1 to support mental health awareness through a partnership with Student Minds, the UK’s student mental health charity.

For the launch, the range features T-shirts, hoodies, bags, beanies and other headwear, with T-shirts at £25 and hoodies at £39.50. The brand is initially being sold direct through its e-commerce website, supported by social media including Facebook and Instagram.

It is all printed and embroidered in-house, Rowan pointed out. “We want to make sure that we had full control of what we are doing and so standards were as high as possible.”

He added: “We don’t want a fixed identity that defines us by similar imagery across the designs. As a new brand, we will grow and be moulded by our customers. The only things that will always stay the same is the quality of the clothing along with the core range – the clothing with just the Root Cause logo.

“We put a lot of time and effort in doing market research on our target audience, and designs were inspired, and changed by feedback.”

Basildon-based Red Oak Roller is a family-run business dating back to 1989, offering screen printing, sublimation, digital, laser and transfer printing.

rootcauseapparel.co.uk