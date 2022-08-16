Elephant Boy Garment Printing in Surrey has won the title of garment printer of the year in the Prestige Awards for London and the south-east.

Lee Simmons, who founded the business based in Caterham in Surrey and runs it single-handedly, collected his award at a ceremony at Gorse Hill hotel near Working in Surrey on Sunday (14 August).

Set up in 2018, Elephant Boy Garment Printing specialises in vinyl print heat transfer and sublimation printing and embroidery and also has its own clothing brand under the Elephant Boy name.

Run in regions across the UK, the Corporate Livewire Prestige Awards recognise small and medium-sized businesses that have proven to be the best in their market over the past 12 months.

www.elephantboygarmentprinting.co.uk