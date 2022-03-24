J&A International, which supplies transfers and badges for garment decoration, is helping Ukrainian refugees by donating some of its profits to charity.

The management team at J&A have designated four Fridays, from March 18 to April 8, where all profits from J&A, Fastpens, Name Badges Intl, and Stickers Intl will be donated to the Disasters Relief Committee which coordinates the UK’s public response to overseas disasters.

J&A, which is promoting the fund-raiser with a banner hanging outside its factory in Spilsby in Lincolnshire, anticipates this initiative will raise in the range of more than £40,000.

The company is also inviting its vendors and the companies it works with to join them in this fund-raising effort.

The management team said: “We want to show our support of the Ukrainian people who are having to endure the loss of their homes and family and do what we can to lessen their suffering.”

They came up with the idea with the help of Work To Help Ukraine, an organisation that is not a charity itself but presents ideas on how to raise money.

More than three million people have been forced to flee Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion a month ago, with the first refugees due to arrive in the UK this week. Nearly 6.5 million people have been displaced internally in Ukraine as a direct result of the war, according to the International Organization for Migration.

Established in 1979, J&A International employs over 120 people in supplying screen-printed badges and transfers, reflective products, heat application machines, label tapes and embroidered badges, mainly for workwear.

Shareholders in the company include Randy and Jamie Carr, the CEO and sales director of World Emblem, the Florida-based supplier of patches and transfers for garment decoration.

www.ja-int.co.uk

www.worldemblem.com