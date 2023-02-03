Emily from Gadsby Farming first approached us with a large order of softshell jackets, then a smaller order of beanie hats, explained Jo Thomas of Kwik Signs.

For the softshell jackets, Jo added, “‘Gadsby Farming’ was stitched underneath the logo as we had more space, but when Emily ordered the beanie hats there wasn’t enough room, so I suggested putting the ‘Gadsby Farming’ to the right hand side of the logo”.

Kwik Signs used its ZSK and Brother PR670E embroidery machines to decorate Beechfield’s Original Cuffed Beanie (B45) and the Classic Full Zip Softshell Jacket (UC612) from Uneek Clothing.

www.kwik-signs.co.uk

