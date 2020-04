The Chancellor, Rishi Sunak has extended the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) – subsidised pay for furloughed staff – until the end of June 2020. The move is aimed at allowing firms from across UK to continue to protect millions of jobs.

The government also announced that the scheme will continue to be monitored to ensure people and businesses can get back to work as soon as it’s safe to do so to drive UK economic recovery.

www.gov.uk