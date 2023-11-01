Businesses impacted by Storm Babet may be eligible for financial aid and support from the government.

Communities Secretary Michael Gove and Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey have announced support will be available to areas in England that have experienced exceptional localised flooding.

Under the measures announced on 25 October, households and businesses significantly affected by recent flooding will be eligible for 100% council tax and business rates relief for at least three months.

In addition, small-to-medium sized businesses in affected areas will be eligible for up to £2,500 from the Business Recovery Grant to help them quickly return to business as usual.

Eligible flood-hit property owners will be able to apply for up to £5,000 to help make their homes and businesses more resilient to future flooding via the Property Flood Resilience Repair Grant Scheme.

Michael Gove said: “The support I am announcing today will give those impacted by these terrible floods a helping hand so they can get back on their feet and recover from Storm Babet.

“I will continue to work closely with our partners across government and councils to make sure we are doing all we can to support businesses and families who have had to face such challenging and upsetting circumstances.”

The support is being made available through a scheme known as the Flood Recovery Framework, which is used in exceptional circumstances to support councils and communities following severe flooding.

Andrew Goodacre, CEO of the British Independent Retailers Association (BIRA), said: “We are glad to see the support measures being put in place so quickly for much-needed relief to small businesses grappling with the consequences of the destructive storm.

“Support needs to be made available quickly and the money allocated to affected businesses as a matter of urgency as retailers are now approaching what is traditionally the busiest time of the year.”

The support will be available through councils, who will announce further details on eligibility and how to apply.

