With Christmas round the corner and the cold setting in, a charity has launched a fundraising appeal to raise money for winter essentials for the children of UK fashion and textile workers.

The Fashion & Textile Children’s Trust (FTCT), which provides grants for essential children’s items such as clothing, bedroom furniture and white goods, says it is hearing from parents in the industry that they are unable to pay household bills because of the extra financial pressure caused by the winter season.

“With the cost of living it’s making things so hard. I feel like such a failure when my children are cold and I can’t afford to put heating on,” one parent told the FTCT.

According to the FTCT, each year more than 12,000 parents visit its website for information about the grants it distributes.

“Results from a recent survey conducted by our charity show that many industry parents are being kept awake at night worrying about paying their bills and affording everything their children need,” commented CEO Anna Pangbourne.

“We know the difference that cosy winter bedding, warm coats and working cookers can have for a child’s wellbeing, but sadly so many families across our industry are already going without.”

Launching today, the FTCT hopes to raise £5,000 during the month-long appeal, which is the equivalent of 200 children’s winter duvets or 50 bundles of winter clothing.

The charity says industry partners including Boden, UKFT, ACS Clothing and Johnsons have already signed up to raise funds for the appeal through workplace fundraising events.

Funds are sent directly to the families in need and 100% of donations goes towards funding the grants.

Donations can be made online at ftct.org.uk, plus companies can order a fundraising pack and find out other ways in which they can get involved by emailing fundraising@ftct.org.uk.

www.ftct.org.uk