New colours, new names, a new product and an even bigger range of sizes
This year brings several updates from Fruit of the Loom: the brand has added four trendy pastel colours to its range; the Ringspun Premium Ts have been renamed; the Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium Long Sleeve T has been introduced; and there are even more sizes to choose from in the Premium Sweats range.
Four new colours The brand has four new trend colours for 2023. The modern pastel tones are available on selected T-shirt models from the Iconic Collection as well as on the Classic Set-In Sweat and the Classic Raglan Sweat.
■ Sage: “This soft green tone is reminiscent of pale olive green, suits every complexion and is very versatile – sage is definitely a colour to watch.”
■ Mineral blue: “A soft, understated light blue that looks fresh and by no means showy.”
■ Powder rose: “Soft pink has rarely been as cool as it is now – this powdery pink shade has a fresh, modern look and goes great with grey, beige, white or black.”
■ Soft lavender: Inspired by the trend colour of 2023, digital lavender, Fruit of the Loom adapted this to its own colour palette and created soft lavender, a lilac shade that “looks especially stylish in combination with brown, Bordeaux or anthracite”.
In addition, selected styles from the Iconic Collection and Classic Sweats range now come in additional colours from the existing colour palette. For instance, the colour azure blue is now also available on the Ladies Iconic 150 T and the Ladies Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium T, while the Classic Set-In Sweat is not only available in two new colours, powder rose and mineral blue, but also in classic olive, natural and light graphite.
New Iconic names for the Ringspun Premium Ts “The Iconic Collection from Fruit of the Loom stands for 100% combed, ringspun cotton, classic and modern cuts as well as diverse styles and colours, making it the perfect blank canvas for individual finishing and embellishment,” explains the brand.
The collection has been expanded for 2023 to include two Premium heavyweights: the Ringspun Premium T and the Ladies Ringspun Premium T.
These two T-shirts now have new Iconic names to match: Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium T and Ladies Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium T.
Even though the names have changed, the quality and features of the T-shirts remain the same: both are made of 195gsm combed, ringspun cotton.
While the Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium T is available in a classic fit in sizes S-5XL, the Ladies Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium T features side seams for a feminine fashion-fit and is available in sizes XS-2XL.
Both come in numerous striking colours including new shades: the Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium T is now also available in sage and mineral blue, while sage and powder rose have been added to the ladies’ style.
The new Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium Long Sleeve T The Iconic Collection has been expanded to include a long-sleeve top: the Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium Long Sleeve T.
Made of 100% combed, ringspun cotton, it comes in a classic fit and boasts a fabric weight of 195gsm as well as “an especially soft” texture.
This new unisex piece (XS-5XL) can be machine-washed at 60°C and is available in six classic colours – white, black, red, royal blue, heather grey and deep navy – and also features a practical tear-away label.
3XL and 4XL sizes “Fruit of the Loom stands for diversity – and not only in terms of colours and styles, but also in terms of size,” declares the brand. To make its range even more inclusive, it is now offering selected styles from the Premium Sweats range in sizes 3XL and 4XL.
The Premium Set-In Sweat and Premium Elasticated Cuff Jog Pants now come in sizes S–3XL and the Premium Hooded Sweat, Premium Zip-Neck Sweat and Premium Hooded Sweat Jacket are available in sizes S–4XL.