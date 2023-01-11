New Iconic names for the Ringspun Premium Ts “The Iconic Collection from Fruit of the Loom stands for 100% combed, ringspun cotton, classic and modern cuts as well as diverse styles and colours, making it the perfect blank canvas for individual finishing and embellishment,” explains the brand.

The collection has been expanded for 2023 to include two Premium heavyweights: the Ringspun Premium T and the Ladies Ringspun Premium T.

These two T-shirts now have new Iconic names to match: Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium T and Ladies Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium T.

Even though the names have changed, the quality and features of the T-shirts remain the same: both are made of 195gsm combed, ringspun cotton.

While the Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium T is available in a classic fit in sizes S-5XL, the Ladies Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium T features side seams for a feminine fashion-fit and is available in sizes XS-2XL.

Both come in numerous striking colours including new shades: the Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium T is now also available in sage and mineral blue, while sage and powder rose have been added to the ladies’ style.

The new Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium Long Sleeve T The Iconic Collection has been expanded to include a long-sleeve top: the Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium Long Sleeve T.

Made of 100% combed, ringspun cotton, it comes in a classic fit and boasts a fabric weight of 195gsm as well as “an especially soft” texture.

This new unisex piece (XS-5XL) can be machine-washed at 60°C and is available in six classic colours – white, black, red, royal blue, heather grey and deep navy – and also features a practical tear-away label.