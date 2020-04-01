The polo is also a hit on the practicality front: it is a versatile piece and works well in any profession and at any promotion or event. Whether in customer service, for the office, at events or when playing golf – the Original Polo is great for every occasion and is incredibly adaptable.

The straight fit and elegant collar ensure the wearer always looks well dressed. The high-quality, comfortable material and side seams round off the classic, elegant look.

Depending on the desired style, it looks great either with suit trousers as a casual office outfit or with jeans. Those looking for a more relaxed look can pair it with a pair of Fruit tracksuit bottoms.

With the huge colour selection of ten classic colours, the individual styling potential for companies is limitless. You can choose from the colours azure blue, black, burgundy, deep navy, heather grey, light graphite, red, royal blue, sky blue and white, depending entirely on your taste and your corporate identity.

An additional highlight: the tear-away label lets companies personalise the polo and shape it to their corporate image.

Alongside the unbeatable price, the great look and practical details, the Original Polo is also very easy to care for. It can be machine-washed at 40°C and is suitable for tumble-drying – which can come in very handy in hectic everyday work routines.

Together, all of these outstanding properties and features make the new Original Polo the best choice out there for 2021.