Fruit of the Loom aims to enrich the lives of its customers through comfort and performance, and a positive product and brand experience, while addressing their specific preferences and expectations. Always in line with the times, its pieces provide the perfect blank canvas for surface finishing and personalisation. These pieces include its famous Iconic Collection, which puts the T-shirt centre stage, as well as other innovations such as the new Original Polo and sweatshirt styles.
The polo is characterised by its unbeatable value for money and is perfect for further finishing and embellishment. Made of 100% ring-spun cotton and with a classic fit and great design features such as the side seams, colour-coordinated buttons and removable tear-away label, the new polo is a great all-rounder which every employee will feel great in all day long.
The straight fit and elegant collar ensure the wearer always looks well dressed. The high-quality, comfortable material and side seams round off the classic, elegant look.
Depending on the desired style, it looks great either with suit trousers as a casual office outfit or with jeans. Those looking for a more relaxed look can pair it with a pair of Fruit tracksuit bottoms.
With the huge colour selection of ten classic colours, the individual styling potential for companies is limitless. You can choose from the colours azure blue, black, burgundy, deep navy, heather grey, light graphite, red, royal blue, sky blue and white, depending entirely on your taste and your corporate identity.
An additional highlight: the tear-away label lets companies personalise the polo and shape it to their corporate image.
Alongside the unbeatable price, the great look and practical details, the Original Polo is also very easy to care for. It can be machine-washed at 40°C and is suitable for tumble-drying – which can come in very handy in hectic everyday work routines.
Together, all of these outstanding properties and features make the new Original Polo the best choice out there for 2021.