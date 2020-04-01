“We make the garments, you make them yours”
SPONSORED CONTENT
Fruit of the Loom introduces its new Original Polo: “a must-have for every company and its employees”
Since 1851, Fruit of the Loom has been a thriving global brand with outstanding expertise in the imprint industry. It is known for its cult logo, colourful T-shirts, sweatshirts, underwear and other clothing for all ages. It is the ideal combination of authentic quality, high value and style, paired with innovation, creativity, and proficiency in textile finishing, which drives its passionate commitment to sustainably-produced products, that makes the brand so unique.

Fruit of the Loom aims to enrich the lives of its customers through comfort and performance, and a positive product and brand experience, while addressing their specific preferences and expectations. Always in line with the times, its pieces provide the perfect blank canvas for surface finishing and personalisation. These pieces include its famous Iconic Collection, which puts the T-shirt centre stage, as well as other innovations such as the new Original Polo and sweatshirt styles.

Brand new in 2021: The Original Polo by Fruit of the Loom
The outstanding fabric quality, excellent finishing and embellishment options and unbeatable value for money make the new Original Polo a must-have for every company and their employees. The polo is available in ten great colours in sizes S-3XL. It is particularly suited for large advertising campaigns, events or as work clothing in any field – whether that be service, office or hotel.

The polo is characterised by its unbeatable value for money and is perfect for further finishing and embellishment. Made of 100% ring-spun cotton and with a classic fit and great design features such as the side seams, colour-coordinated buttons and removable tear-away label, the new polo is a great all-rounder which every employee will feel great in all day long.

Fruit of the Loom aims to enrich the lives of its customers through comfort and performance, and a positive product and brand experience

Russell Schoolgear Group photo
The new Original Polo is particularly suited for large advertising campaigns, events or as work clothing in any field
Russell Schoolgear Polos in sky blue
New for 2021, the polo benefits from a straight fit and elegant collar, ensuring the wearer always looks well dressed
Russell 717M0 and 717F0
The new style is also easy to care for; it can be machine-washed at 40°C and is suitable for tumble-drying
A hit on the practicality front
The polo is also a hit on the practicality front: it is a versatile piece and works well in any profession and at any promotion or event. Whether in customer service, for the office, at events or when playing golf – the Original Polo is great for every occasion and is incredibly adaptable.

The straight fit and elegant collar ensure the wearer always looks well dressed. The high-quality, comfortable material and side seams round off the classic, elegant look.

Depending on the desired style, it looks great either with suit trousers as a casual office outfit or with jeans. Those looking for a more relaxed look can pair it with a pair of Fruit tracksuit bottoms.

With the huge colour selection of ten classic colours, the individual styling potential for companies is limitless. You can choose from the colours azure blue, black, burgundy, deep navy, heather grey, light graphite, red, royal blue, sky blue and white, depending entirely on your taste and your corporate identity.

An additional highlight: the tear-away label lets companies personalise the polo and shape it to their corporate image.

Alongside the unbeatable price, the great look and practical details, the Original Polo is also very easy to care for. It can be machine-washed at 40°C and is suitable for tumble-drying – which can come in very handy in hectic everyday work routines.

Together, all of these outstanding properties and features make the new Original Polo the best choice out there for 2021.

An additional highlight: the tear-away label lets companies personalise the polo and shape it to their corporate image.

So go ahead and try the new Original Polo from Fruit of the Loom!

www.fruitoftheloom.eu
Russell logo