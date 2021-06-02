Fruit of the Loom (FOTL) has launched its new Vintage collection for B2B customers.

Available for both men and women, the new classic fit styles are pre-printed with the brand’s famous Fruit logo from the 1980s/90s — the garments are designed to be retail-ready; however, they are also printable.

The Vintage collection offers a stylish, cool retro look in a range of colours, explained FOTL, with its T-shirts, sweatshirts and hooded sweatshirts available with small and large logo prints.

New styles decorated with the large logo print include the Vintage Raglan Sweat, which features a wide crew neck collar and raglan sleeves with contrasting stitching, as well as the Vintage Set-In Sweat with a contrasting crew neck collar, close-fitting waistband and sleeve ends, plus the Vintage Hooded Sweat with a casual hood and kangaroo pocket on the front.

Decorated with a small vintage Fruit logo below the waistband, the new Vintage Classic Jog Pant has an elasticated waist and practical side pockets, while for warmer days, the Vintage Lightweight Shorts come with an elasticated waist, side pockets and a small vintage logo print.

www.fruitoftheloom.eu