Fruit of the Loom: Committed to Zero Waste

Starting in 2018, Fruit of the Loom’s annual goal has been to divert at least 95 % of its waste from landfills – covering all its facilities from manufacturing to distribution and offices. To measure its commitment to business-wide waste elimination, the company uses the criteria set out in the Zero Waste International Alliance business recognition programme, which requires 90% or more of all discarded resources to be diverted from landfill.
For the fourth year in a row, Fruit of the Loom has been successful in exceeding the Zero Waste target – and its own higher target of 95%. The secret of its success: “Reducing waste wherever you can, and recycling whenever you can’t”.
But what about the waste the company does create? It is sent to be recycled into new yarn fibres or sent for repurposing – for example, to make filling for car seats or mattresses.
Fruit of the Loom has also fundamentally redesigned its packaging, eliminating polybags and carton liners. Where it absolutely cannot do without packaging, it has been working to include more sustainable and recycled materials.
Its commitment to Zero Waste is part of Fruit of the Loom’s global efforts to ensure a more ‘Fruitful Future’ for everyone.
Find out more about how Fruit of the Loom manages waste, and how it is working to reduce its energy use and carbon footprint here.