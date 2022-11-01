Fruit of the Loom: Committed to Zero Waste

One of the ways Fruit of the Loom has been able to achieve this, is by designing-out waste in its production processes. It uses technology that allows it to cut patterns more efficiently, resulting in less scrap. It also works with 3D modelling software, which reduces the need to create product samples.

But what about the waste the company does create? It is sent to be recycled into new yarn fibres or sent for repurposing – for example, to make filling for car seats or mattresses.

Fruit of the Loom has also fundamentally redesigned its packaging, eliminating polybags and carton liners. Where it absolutely cannot do without packaging, it has been working to include more sustainable and recycled materials.

Its commitment to Zero Waste is part of Fruit of the Loom’s global efforts to ensure a more ‘Fruitful Future’ for everyone.