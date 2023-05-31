Fruit of the Loom: Committed to reducing packaging and recycling waste

Over the last few years, Fruit of the Loom Europe has completely overhauled its approach to packaging. Not only in terms of the packaging it uses when it ships its own garments: it also has a strict policy on the types of packaging material it accepts coming into its facilities.

Its objective has been to dramatically reduce the paper and plastic packaging it uses, and to ensure that the packaging it does use is made from the most sustainable materials available. Since December 2022, Fruit of the Loom Europe completely switched all in-house cartons to 100% recycled materials.