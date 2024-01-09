Fruit of the Loom is ringing in 2024 with two exciting pieces of news. Firstly, the iconic brand is adding four fresh new colours – desert sand, cranberry, mountain blue and college green – to its already diverse range of colours.

Secondly, there is the arrival of two high-quality basics made of 100% ringspun cotton. The new Iconic 195 Jersey Shorts is 2024’s go-to piece for stylish, comfy unisex looks with extra leg freedom. Meanwhile, boys and girls can enjoy the new Kids Iconic 195 T “for bright, colourful outfits in outstanding quality”.

Four new colours The new trend colours are available on selected T-shirts from the Iconic Collection.

■ Desert sand This soft, beige tone is reminiscent of pale desert sand. It goes great with classic colours such as black and white, but also looks amazing when paired with bolder colours in the spring.

■ Cranberry Intense and glowing – that’s the best way to describe this colour. Anyone who likes the occasional eye-catcher will love this latest berry tone.

■ Mountain blue Mountain blue stands out thanks to its strong presence and is great as a colourful spring accent alongside white.

■ College green Living up to its reputation as the colour of nature, this green tone has an intense yet soothing effect on the eye. Combined with pale colours, it produces a sporty, cool look that is perfect for spring.

Selected T-shirts from the Iconic Collection are available in the new trend colours as well as others from the existing colour range. For instance, the Ladies Iconic 195 T is available in the new colours desert sand and cranberry. The men’s counterpart, the Iconic 195 T, is available in all the new colours as well as powder rose and soft lavender. Meanwhile, the Iconic 150 T ensures plenty of variety with the additional colours of sage and mineral blue, and the Kids Iconic 150 T is also available in sage and powder rose.