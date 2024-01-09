The Ladies Iconic 195 T and the new Kids Iconic 195 T – style for all the family
Four new colours and two new products: new arrivals for 2024
Fruit of the Loom is ringing in 2024 with two exciting pieces of news. Firstly, the iconic brand is adding four fresh new colours – desert sand, cranberry, mountain blue and college green – to its already diverse range of colours.

Secondly, there is the arrival of two high-quality basics made of 100% ringspun cotton. The new Iconic 195 Jersey Shorts is 2024’s go-to piece for stylish, comfy unisex looks with extra leg freedom. Meanwhile, boys and girls can enjoy the new Kids Iconic 195 T “for bright, colourful outfits in outstanding quality”.

Four new colours The new trend colours are available on selected T-shirts from the Iconic Collection.

Desert sand This soft, beige tone is reminiscent of pale desert sand. It goes great with classic colours such as black and white, but also looks amazing when paired with bolder colours in the spring.

Cranberry Intense and glowing – that’s the best way to describe this colour. Anyone who likes the occasional eye-catcher will love this latest berry tone.

Mountain blue Mountain blue stands out thanks to its strong presence and is great as a colourful spring accent alongside white.

College green Living up to its reputation as the colour of nature, this green tone has an intense yet soothing effect on the eye. Combined with pale colours, it produces a sporty, cool look that is perfect for spring.

Selected T-shirts from the Iconic Collection are available in the new trend colours as well as others from the existing colour range. For instance, the Ladies Iconic 195 T is available in the new colours desert sand and cranberry. The men’s counterpart, the Iconic 195 T, is available in all the new colours as well as powder rose and soft lavender. Meanwhile, the Iconic 150 T ensures plenty of variety with the additional colours of sage and mineral blue, and the Kids Iconic 150 T is also available in sage and powder rose.

The new Kids Iconic 195 T, seen here in the new mountain blue shade, has a classic cut for unisex appeal
The new Iconic 195 Jersey Shorts are made from 100% ringspun cotton
Stylish and comfortable: the new Iconic 195 Jersey Shorts The Iconic Collection from Fruit of the Loom has been updated with the addition of the Iconic 195 Jersey Shorts in a unisex style: “100% ringspun cotton and a fabric weight of 195gsm ensure excellent finishing results. An elasticated waistband with a cord and side pockets round off the look of the shorts perfectly.” They are available in sizes S–XL in five classic and modern colours: white, black, deep navy, heather grey and mineral blue.

“High-quality and colourful”: the new Kids Iconic 195 T ”A must in every spring range: we are talking, of course, about high-quality T-shirts made of 100% combed, ringspun cotton. In this spirit, Fruit of the Loom is expanding its selection in 2024 to include the new Kids Iconic 195 T.”

This short-sleeved T-shirt boasts a fabric weight of 195gsm and a classic cut, making it a great unisex piece. Featuring a round, rib-knit neckline made of cotton and a full-length, shoulder-to-shoulder neckband, it is machine-washable up to 60°C. The new style is available in sizes 104–164 and in a range of “impressive colours” including the new shades cranberry, mountain blue and college green, as well as white, black, deep navy, heather grey, red and royal blue.

New name, same quality and features In order to simplify the names and improve orientation, the term ‘Ringspun Premium’ has been removed from the names of the following T-shirts in the Iconic collection:

■ Iconic 195 T (formerly Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium T)
■ Ladies Iconic 195 T (formerly Ladies Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium T)
■ Iconic 195 Long Sleeve T (formerly Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium Long Sleeve T)

In addition, the Iconic 150 Classic Long Sleeve T has been renamed as simply Iconic 150 Long Sleeve T. It goes without saying that the quality and features of all the renamed T-shirts remain unchanged.

www.fruitoftheloom.eu

