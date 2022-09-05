Fruit of the Loom has released a new collection of T-shirts made with recycled cotton fibre as part of its commitment to being more sustainable across the business.

It has partnered with Recover Textile Systems to create the limited-edition T-shirts which are each made with 20% Recover “best-in-class” recycled cotton fibre.

Available in eight colours, the unisex T-shirts have been launched for purchase on Fruit.com and Amazon for around £21 each while supplies last.

However, Fruit of the Loom added that the latest initiative reflected its wider goal to “increase sustainable sourcing across key materials” across the business including printable T-shirts in the wholesale channel. The move to more sustainable materials was outlined in the company’s global sustainability plan, Fruitful Futures.

The partnership with Recover and the use of its cotton has enabled Fruit of the Loom to offer a circular sustainable programme that uses textile production waste to create high-quality recycled cotton fibre.

Recover’s proprietary recycled cotton fibre is one of the lowest-impact fibre available on the market, significantly reducing the carbon and water footprint of the garments. By partnering with Recover, Fruit of the Loom said it was continuing to demonstrate its innovation and commitment to sustainability.

Mercedes Lopez, vice president of corporate social responsibility at Fruit of the Loom, said: “This collection is the latest way Fruit of the Loom is producing more sustainable products across the entire business. As one of the world’s largest manufacturers and marketers of casual wear, we are committed to reducing our environmental impact across the total value chain.”

Boris Mercier, senior vice president of marketing at Recover, added: “We’re delighted to collaborate with Fruit of the Loom in order to accelerate the adoption of sustainable initiatives within the casual wear segment. The universality of the collection perfectly fits with the values of the Recover brand to achieve circular fashion for all.”

www.recoverfiber.com

www.fruit.com