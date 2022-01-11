New launches of premium styles that are made to last and appeal to a wide range of customers
Honouring its “renowned range of premium styles which are made to last”, Front Row & Co has introduced more styles that will attract both established, longstanding businesses and the fresh-to-the-industry fashion labels, says the brand.
Drill Shirt
“Being a brand that transcends time and age limits, developments are always carefully considered to ensure each detail is perfected,” Front Row & Co notes. “With this in mind, after high customer demand, the re-imagined Drill Shirt (FR050) is making a comeback to the Front Row range.”
The pullover design is heavily garment-washed with a concealed button fastening, side vents, forward shoulder seams, hanging loop and adjustable cuffs.
Made in 100% cotton drill weave, the heavyweight fabric is “superior and robust”. It is available in a washed navy colour in sizes XS-3XL.
Drill Overshirt
Using the same iconic cotton drill fabric is the urban-inspired Drill Overshirt (FR054), which Front Row reports is “the ultimate layering garment for pairing with printed tees or trendy sweats”. The adaptable garment-washed shacket features a back yoke, forward shoulder seams, self-coloured horn-effect button, large patch pockets, and a curved hem – “it has it all”. Trending colour khaki is offered alongside the core black and navy colourways in sizes XS-3XL.
Striped T
Moving onto the unofficial fashion favourite, the striped T-shirt, Front Row says the new Striped T (FR136) is sure to stand out in its retail-inspired colourways: white/duck egg, black/khaki and navy/marine. “The 100% cotton, heavyweight single jersey complements the relaxed unisex fit in sizes XS-2XL,” adds the brand.
Recycled Sherpa Fleece
Last, but in no way least, Front Row has introduced its first sustainably sourced garment into the range – the Recycled Sherpa Fleece (FR854). “Authentically sustainable, the fleece is made from 100% recycled polyester, created from an average of 21 post-consumer PET plastic bottles per garment which are polymerised and spun into yarn,” the brand explains.
Fully lined, this retail-inspired style is a must-have, according to Front Row, with contrast polycotton blend twill panels on the chest, back and neck offering ideal spaces to add branding. Decoration is made even easier with the embroidery access zip and long front chest pocket zip. “Style meets function, complete with side pockets and elasticated cuffs and hem,” the brand adds.
All Front Row’s 2022 launches are made tag-free, designed with only a size pip in the neckline to make rebranding easier.