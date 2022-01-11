Recycled Sherpa Fleece

Last, but in no way least, Front Row has introduced its first sustainably sourced garment into the range – the Recycled Sherpa Fleece (FR854). “Authentically sustainable, the fleece is made from 100% recycled polyester, created from an average of 21 post-consumer PET plastic bottles per garment which are polymerised and spun into yarn,” the brand explains.

Fully lined, this retail-inspired style is a must-have, according to Front Row, with contrast polycotton blend twill panels on the chest, back and neck offering ideal spaces to add branding. Decoration is made even easier with the embroidery access zip and long front chest pocket zip. “Style meets function, complete with side pockets and elasticated cuffs and hem,” the brand adds.

All Front Row’s 2022 launches are made tag-free, designed with only a size pip in the neckline to make rebranding easier.

www.frontrowclothing.co.uk