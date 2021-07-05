Customised apparel for babies, kids and teens is as popular as ever, from stylish sweats to brandable body suits and sustainable tees. We’ve got the latest on-trend options from leading brands
Result’s Junior & Youth Microfleece Lined Jacket offers all-year-round weather protection. The lightweight jacket is both waterproof and windproof, has a foldaway hood, storm cuff and reflective tape detailing for enhanced visibility.
The Cropped Hoodie from Mantis World, in organic cotton with recycled polyester from used plastic bottles, has a flattering drop shoulder, thumbholes and tear-away label, making it “the perfect choice for eco-conscious teens”.
Neutral’s Babies Blanket is made from Fairtrade, 100% organic combed cotton, 1×1 rib knitted fabric (220gsm), with a double-layered edge band and a hood at one corner for a snug blanket-wrap.
The Kids Hoodie from Just Hoods by AWDis in 280gsm, 80% ringspun cotton/20% polyester features twin-needle stitch detailing, double-fabric hood, ribbed hem and cuffs, and kangaroo pouch pocket with earphone cord feed.