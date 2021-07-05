Customised apparel for babies, kids and teens is as popular as ever, from stylish sweats to brandable body suits and sustainable tees. We’ve got the latest on-trend options from leading brands

Result’s Junior & Youth Microfleece Lined Jacket offers all-year-round weather protection. The lightweight jacket is both waterproof and windproof, has a foldaway hood, storm cuff and reflective tape detailing for enhanced visibility.

The Athleisure Pro Backpack by BagBase is laptop-compatible, has a media pocket and headphone port, an organiser section for documents, wet pocket and ventilation eyelets, plus an elasticated bottle loop.

The Cropped Hoodie from Mantis World, in organic cotton with recycled polyester from used plastic bottles, has a flattering drop shoulder, thumbholes and tear-away label, making it “the perfect choice for eco-conscious teens”.

Beechfield’s Seamless Athleisure Cap with one-piece crown comes with a tear-away label for easy rebranding, while its lightweight construction and elasticated sweatband “make it perfect for any teen with an active lifestyle”.

Neutral’s Babies Blanket is made from Fairtrade, 100% organic combed cotton, 1×1 rib knitted fabric (220gsm), with a double-layered edge band and a hood at one corner for a snug blanket-wrap.

The SF Clothing Kids’ Cropped Slounge Sweat has an oversized fit, cropped length and raw hem, plus a tear-away label for easy rebranding.

The Kids Hoodie from Just Hoods by AWDis in 280gsm, 80% ringspun cotton/20% polyester features twin-needle stitch detailing, double-fabric hood, ribbed hem and cuffs, and kangaroo pouch pocket with earphone cord feed.

The Écologie by AWDis Cascades Kids Organic Tee in 100% organic cotton (150gsm) has a soft hand-feel, and is designed to look excellent on its own or as an eco-friendly base for print and embroidery.

