The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, which kicks off in Sydney, Australia, on 20 July, provides the ideal opportunity to discuss the power of fonts in creating sports and logos.

Designing sports logos for apparel requires careful consideration of legibility and visibility, especially in major sporting events like this summer’s Women’s World Cup. By utilising popular sports fonts, designers can harness a range of advantages that contribute to an impactful sports or team logo design.

Popular sports fonts offer a sense of familiarity and association, instantly connecting the logo with the world of sports and resonating with fans. These fonts often carry a sense of tradition and history, lending authenticity and longevity to the logo design.

Moreover, their visual impact and high legibility make them ideal for ensuring clarity and visibility across various platforms, including apparel. By adhering to industry standards and trends, the logo remains current and relevant to sports fans worldwide.

In this project, we have created three logos using three popular sports fonts that embody athleticism, strength and competitiveness. We have used EmbroideryStudio e4.5’s extensive font collection and automatic lettering capabilities for powerful results.