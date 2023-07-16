With the FIFA Women’s World Cup approaching, Maria Palma of Wilcom highlights the power of fonts in sports logos in this handy how-to guide
The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, which kicks off in Sydney, Australia, on 20 July, provides the ideal opportunity to discuss the power of fonts in creating sports and logos.
Designing sports logos for apparel requires careful consideration of legibility and visibility, especially in major sporting events like this summer’s Women’s World Cup. By utilising popular sports fonts, designers can harness a range of advantages that contribute to an impactful sports or team logo design.
Popular sports fonts offer a sense of familiarity and association, instantly connecting the logo with the world of sports and resonating with fans. These fonts often carry a sense of tradition and history, lending authenticity and longevity to the logo design.
Moreover, their visual impact and high legibility make them ideal for ensuring clarity and visibility across various platforms, including apparel. By adhering to industry standards and trends, the logo remains current and relevant to sports fans worldwide.
In this project, we have created three logos using three popular sports fonts that embody athleticism, strength and competitiveness. We have used EmbroideryStudio e4.5’s extensive font collection and automatic lettering capabilities for powerful results.
STEP-BY-STEP: BASELINE FOR BLOCK FONT
(1) The Predefined baseline is a one-click wonder. Ideal for circular-shaped logos with lettering over, under, and through the centre of the design
(3) Click and release in the centre of the design, drag out, and left click and release. To finish, just hit the enter key. Done!
STEP-BY-STEP: LETTERING ART FOR BRUSHED SCRIPT AND VARSITY FONT
(1) In this example we are using the classically sporty fonts Varsity and Brushed Script. Use EmbroideryStudio’s Carla font for the word ‘Women’s’ and select Kerning to bring the lettering closer. Double-click the word to reveal the baseline, then select and drag to a slight angle
(3) Finally, to connect the two fonts, the Outline and Offset Tool is used. This automatically outlines the words with multiple outlines and offset options. We decided on a back stitch followed by an offset satin stitch. Remember to click ‘Create offsets for holes’. Each outline is independent of each other and editable
Now, let’s break free from the conventional and think outside the (penalty) box. Choose any robust, timeless Sans Serif font that embodies strength. Combine it with EmbroideryStudio’s powerful capabilities to craft an innovative logo effortlessly…
STEP-BY-STEP: REMOVE OVERLAPS WITH SANS SERIF FONTS
(1) Create a rectangle and fill it with Tatami at an angle with 0.50 Spacing (tone-on-tone spacing). For underlay, use Edge Run and Double Tatami. Finally, use the Reshape tool to edit the arch for the ball
(3) Select the words and click Arrange > Remove Overlaps to cut out the lettering from the background. Do the same with the strips
(4) Select the rectangle and use the Simple Offset or Outlines and Offsets tool to outline with Triple Run. Click the Create offsets for holes option. This will outline both the rectangle and the letter holes in one step. TIP: Triple Run was selected because it creates clear needle penetrations points, whereas the Backstitch will offset the needle penetrations
(5) Each offset may now be selected independently. Select the outer border and convert it to Satin Stitch