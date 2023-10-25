The Property Advice Service is now available for London SMEs looking for advice on commercial property issues.

Available across all London boroughs until March 2025, the service offers online and in-person advice for all SMEs on issues such as re-negotiating leases, paying rent arrears, the new energy efficiency rating and business rate relief schemes.

For the next 18 months ventures across Greater London with a turnover of under £44 million can register to participate in a range of webinars, advice sessions and workshops. The Property Advice Service also signposts business owners to the resources which are most relevant to them and their situation.

Delivered by London Business Partnership, international property consultants Gerald Eve, and the University of Law, the service aims to enable SMEs to grow whilst occupying commercial offices, retail or other workspaces.

“SMEs are key to the economic prosperity and growth of London in terms of employment and wealth creation,” said Naima Omasta-Milsom, co-founder and managing director of London Business Partnership.

“However, when it comes to commercial property, many business owners often have to face many unexpected challenges which can, in some cases, cause a business to fail.

“Supported by the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund, the Property Advice Service is also bringing about a culture change among SME owners so the sector becomes more sustainable. We will do this by giving people the required practices to create conditions for success and improve business resilience.”

Steve Hile, partner at Gerald Eve, added: “As experts in commercial property, we want to help SME owners understand their commitment before signing leases. All too often important legalities are overlooked, which can have a negative impact on business growth. Not only that, but we aim to arm entrepreneurs with the know-how to tackle mounting costs related to rent, Net Zero and energy.”

The Property Advice Service builds on the work of London Business Partnership’s previous Property Advice Programme, funded by the Mayor of London’s office.

www.londonbp.co.uk/propertyadviceprogramme