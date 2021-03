Businesses in England can now apply for free coronavirus testing kits.

The UK government is providing employers with 50 or more employees with lateral flow testing kits to enable mass workplace testing of staff that cannot work from home.

The test kits are available for free until 30 June 2021 for businesses that have registered by 31 March.

Visit imagesmag.uk/free-covid-tests to register, and find out more about coronavirus testing in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

www.gov.uk/coronavirus