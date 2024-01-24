Research by Novuna Business Finance reveals that 81% of business owners are planning to develop their companies this year.

Over a third say they are focusing on new initiatives to increase income, while a fifth are looking to reduce their fixed costs.

“With around nine in ten small businesses saying that they still feel the pressures from the cost-of-living crisis, there is an emphasis on increasing business income and sales this year across all sectors,” stated the financial services company.

The five top initiatives small business owners are focusing on to secure growth are increasing new business income/sales; reducing fixed costs; diversifying the business, offering new service lines/ products; planning ahead with business budgeting; and building up financial reserves.

More than eight in ten small businesses in the manufacturing sector are looking to strengthen their enterprise this year, with one in five planning to diversify by offering new service lines or products to their consumers. A further 14% are planning to expand into new geographical markets.

Jo Morris, head of insight at Novuna Business Finance, commented: “Following the pressures of the festive period, it is positive that such a large proportion of small businesses are focusing on new growth initiatives as we start a new year.”

www.novuna.co.uk